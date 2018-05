BRIEF-Abeona Therapeutics Provides Clinical Update On MPS IIIA Gene Therapy Trial

May 18 (Reuters) - Abeona Therapeutics Inc:

* ABEONA THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES CLINICAL UPDATE ON MPS IIIA GENE THERAPY TRIAL AT THE 21ST ANNUAL ASGCT MEETING

* ABEONA THERAPEUTICS- ABO-102 18-MONTH EFFICACY & SAFETY DATA CONTINUE TO DEMONSTRATE TIME- & DOSE-DEPENDENT REDUCTIONS IN UNDERLYING DISEASE PATHOLOGY

* ABEONA THERAPEUTICS- RESULTS FROM PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL FOR ABO-102 SHOW DURABLE BIOPHYSICAL REDUCTIONS OF DISEASE BURDEN

* ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC - ABO-102 IS WELL-TOLERATED IN ALL SUBJECTS TO DATE, WITH NO DRUG-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED