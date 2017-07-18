FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
BRIEF-Abeona Therapeutics receives guidance from FDA
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2017 / 12:29 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Abeona Therapeutics receives guidance from FDA

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Abeona Therapeutics Inc:

* Abeona Therapeutics receives guidance from FDA to commence pivotal phase 3 for EB-101 gene therapy for patients with epidermolysis bullosa

* Abeona Therapeutics Inc - ‍pivotal phase 3 clinical trial is planned to commence in early 2018​

* Says pivotal phase 3 clinical trial is planned to commence in early 2018

* Abeona Therapeutics Inc - ‍continues to engage FDA on final phase 3 clinical trial design, planned to commence early 2018​

* Abeona Therapeutics Inc - continues to engage FDA on final phase 3 clinical trial design, planned to commence early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.