BRIEF-Abeona Therapeutics Says Operations At Its Cleveland Manufacturing Facility Have Been Significantly Scaled Back

March 27 (Reuters) - Abeona Therapeutics Inc:

* ABEONA THERAPEUTICS - OPERATIONS AT OUR CLEVELAND MANUFACTURING FACILITY HAVE BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY SCALED BACK

* ABEONA THERAPEUTICS - SOME SITES HAVE PAUSED SCREENING AND DELAYS ARE EXPECTED AS COVID-19 SITUATION EVOLVES

* ABEONA THERAPEUTICS - FULL IMPACT FROM COVID-19 OUTBREAK ON CLINICAL PROGRAMS CANNOT BE QUANTIFIED AT THIS POINT

* ABEONA THERAPEUTICS - ALL CURRENT CLINICAL TRIAL SITES REMAIN ACTIVE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: