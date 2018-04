April 30 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co:

* ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO SAYS FRAN HOROWITZ'S TOTAL COMPENSATION FOR 2017 WAS $10.3 MILLION; HOROWITZ WAS ELECTED AS CEO ON FEB 1, 2017 - SEC FILING