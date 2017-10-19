FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch Co enters second amendment to credit agreement
October 19, 2017 / 8:48 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch Co enters second amendment to credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co:

* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - ‍as of Oct. 19, unit of co entered second amendment to credit agreement

* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - ABL ‍second amendment amends credit agreement, dated as of Aug. 7, 2014​

* Abercrombie & Fitch - ‍second amendment amends credit agreement extending maturity date of abl credit agreement from Aug. 7, 2019 to Oct. 19, 2022​

* Abercrombie & Fitch - ‍second amendment amends credit agreement modifying ABL credit agreement by reducing letter of credit sub-limit to $50 million​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2hR8pF9) Further company coverage:

