BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Provides COVID-19-Related Business Update

March 26 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co:

* ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. PROVIDES COVID-19-RELATED BUSINESS UPDATE

* ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO - WILL CONTINUE TO KEEP STORES OUTSIDE OF APAC REGION TEMPORARILY CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO - CONTINUE TO FOLLOW GUIDANCE TO DETERMINE WHEN IT CAN REOPEN STORES ACROSS NORTH AMERICA AND EMEA REGION

* ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO - STORES IN APAC REGION ACROSS ALL ITS BRANDS ARE CURRENTLY OPEN

* ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO - WILL NOT UNDERTAKE ANY SHARE BUYBACKS FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* ABERCROMBIE & FITCH - ON MARCH 25, INITIATED PROCESS TO BORROW $210 MILLION UNDER SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY