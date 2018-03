BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch Co Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.05

March 7 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co:

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.05

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.38 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS COMPARABLE SALES TO BE UP LOW-SINGLE DIGITS

* FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS NET SALES TO BE UP LOW-SINGLE DIGITS

* COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% FOR QUARTER

* ABERCROMBIE & FITCH - FOR FISCAL 2018, EXPECTS GROSS PROFIT RATE UP SLIGHTLY FROM FISCAL 2017 RATE OF 59.7%, WITH SOME CONTINUING PRESSURE IN Q1

* IS TARGETING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $130 MILLION FOR FISCAL 2018

* ABERCROMBIE & FITCH - FOR 2018, EXPECTS TO INCUR NON-CASH INCOME TAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $10 MILLION RELATED TO SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION ACCOUNTING STANDARDS

* ABERCROMBIE & FITCH - ANTICIPATES CLOSING UP TO 60 STORES IN U.S. DURING FISCAL YEAR THROUGH NATURAL LEASE EXPIRATIONS

* ABERCROMBIE & FITCH - IN Q4 FISCAL 2017, CO RECOGNIZED PROVISIONAL DISCRETE NET TAX CHARGES OF $19.9 MILLION RELATED TO ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* QTRLY NET SALES WERE $1.193 BILLION, UP 15% FROM LAST YEAR

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.10, REVENUE VIEW $1.16 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ABERCROMBIE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 5 PERCENT

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $3.46 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY HOLLISTER COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 11 PERCENT