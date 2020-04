BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch Says Furloughing North America And EMEA Region Store Associates Beginning April 12

April 6 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co:

* ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. PROVIDES ADDITIONAL COVID-19-RELATED BUSINESS UPDATE

* ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO - COMPANY’S ONLINE STORES REMAIN OPEN GLOBALLY, AND MAJORITY OF STORES IN APAC REGION ARE OPEN

* ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO - IN NORTH AMERICA AND EMEA REGION, STORES REMAIN CLOSED

* ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO - CURRENT ENVIRONMENT HAS RESULTED IN SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED DEMAND, REQUIRING FEWER RESOURCES TO SUPPORT BUSINESS

* ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO - FURLOUGHING ITS NORTH AMERICA AND EMEA REGION STORE ASSOCIATES BEGINNING APRIL 12

* ABERCROMBIE & FITCH - IMPLEMENTING TEMPORARY REDUCTION IN WORK SCHEDULE, CORRESPONDING REDUCTION IN PAY FOR ABOUT 15% OF CORPORATE ASSOCIATES GLOBALLY

* ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO - TEMPORARY REDUCTIONS IN ITS LEADERSHIP TEAM’S SALARIES RANGING FROM 10% TO 33%

* ABERCROMBIE & FITCH - REDUCTIONS IN ITS LEADERSHIP TEAM’S SALARIES FROM VICE PRESIDENT LEVEL UPWARDS, INCLUDING ALL NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND CEO

* ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO - BOARD OF DIRECTORS’ CASH RETAINER WILL ALSO TEMPORARILY BE REDUCED BY 50%

* ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO - HAS CANCELLED ALL SPRING MERIT RAISES AND PROMOTIONS