BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch Sees Q4 Comparable Sales To Be Up High-Single Digits

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co:

* REG-ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. UPDATES FOURTH QUARTER OUTLOOK AND ANNOUNCES INVESTOR DAY

* FOR Q4 OF FISCAL 2017, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS COMPARABLE SALES TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS

* SEES Q4 NET SALES TO BE UP LOW-TEENS, COMPARED TO PREVIOUS OUTLOOK OF UP MID- TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS

* SEES Q4 GROSS PROFIT RATE IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS OUTLOOK

* ABERCROMBIE & FITCH - FOR Q4 2017, CO NOW EXPECTS OPERATING EXPENSE, INCLUDING OTHER OPERATING INCOME, TO BE UP SLIGHTLY FROM $553.7 MILLION LAST YEAR

* ABERCROMBIE & FITCH - “ABERCROMBIE BRAND ON TRACK TO DELIVER POSITIVE COMPARABLE SALES FOR QUARTER”

* EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE A SIGNIFICANT INCOME TAX CHARGE IN Q4 DUE TO IMPACT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $1.10 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S