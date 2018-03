March 13 (Reuters) - Abertis Chairman Salvador Alemany:

* Says there has been no binding offer by power grid operator REE for satellite company Hispasat

* Says; “If (a bid) is presented, we will be very careful. We will look at the changing situation and decide if we should go ahead or wait until after the takeover process.” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)