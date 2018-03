BRIEF-Abide And Celgene Enter Worldwide License Agreement For ABX-1772

March 28 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp:

* ABIDE AND CELGENE ENTER WORLDWIDE LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR ABX-1772

* ‍ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS GRANTED CELGENE AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE FOR ABX-1772, A PRECLINICAL DRUG CANDIDATE DISCOVERED BY ABIDE​

* ‍ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS ABIDE RECEIVED UNDISCLOSED PAYMENT AND WILL BE ENTITLED TO CERTAIN MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND ROYALTIES ON COMMERCIAL SALES​

* ‍ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS ABIDE HAS REGAINED EX-US RIGHTS TO ABX-1431 FROM CELGENE​