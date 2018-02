BRIEF-Abiomed Reports Q3 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.70

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Abiomed Inc:

* ABIOMED ANNOUNCES Q3 FY 2018 RECORD REVENUE OF $154 MILLION, UP 34% OVER PRIOR YEAR

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.29

* Q3 REVENUE $154 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $147.9 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.50 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $583 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 31 PERCENT

* SEES Q4 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $164 MILLION

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70

* COMPANY IS INCREASING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP OPERATING MARGIN TO APPROXIMATELY 26%

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $575.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $575.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S