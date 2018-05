May 3 (Reuters) - Abiomed Inc:

* ABIOMED ANNOUNCES Q4 FY 2018 REVENUE OF $174 MILLION, UP 40%, AND TOTAL YEAR REVENUE OF $594 MILLION, UP 33%, OVER PRIOR YEAR

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.80

* Q4 REVENUE $174.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $164.3 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.64 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $740 MILLION TO $770 MILLION

* FISCAL YEAR 2019 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP OPERATING MARGIN TO BE IN RANGE OF 28% TO 30% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: