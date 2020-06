June 30 (Reuters) - ABIOMED Inc:

* ABIOMED INC - 2020 TOTAL COMPENSATION FOR CEO MICHAEL MINOGUE $16.6 MILLION VERSUS $19.2 MILLION IN 2019

* ABIOMED INC - FOR 2020, CEO PAY RATIO IS 148:1 Source text (bit.ly/3dQFzzo) Further company coverage: