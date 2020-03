March 25 (Reuters) - ABIOMED Inc:

* ABIOMED’S RESPONSE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ABIOMED INC - HAS $600 MILLION IN CASH AND NO DEBT

* ABIOMED INC - IN FY21, ABIOMED WILL TRANSITION MAJORITY OF CO’S PATIENTS AND HOSPITALS TO IMPELLA CONNECT PLATFORM

* ABIOMED INC - ACCELERATING IMPELLA CONNECT ROLLOUT TO PROVIDE ONLINE REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING

* ABIOMED - PAUSING FDA STEMI-DTU RANDOMIZED CONTROLLED TRIAL