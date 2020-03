BRIEF-Abionyx Pharma FY Operating Loss Narrows To 2.5 Million Euros

March 10 (Reuters) - ABIONYX PHARMA SA:

* CASH POSITION OF EUR 9.1 MILLION AT FEBRUARY 29, 2020

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 2.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 7.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME EUR 1.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 6.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AMOUNTED TO EUR 8,331 K AT DECEMBER 31, 2019

* ON CORONAVIRUS: COMPANY CANNOT COMMIT TO A SPECIFIC TIMELINE BUT WILL RETURN TO FINANCIAL COMMUNITY AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

* IN FEB 2020, COMPANY RECEIVED A NAMED PATIENT TEMPORARY AUTHORIZATION FOR USE (“ATU NOMINATIVE”) FOR CER-001 IN UNTREATED, ULTRA-RARE RENAL DISEASE IN ITALY

* COMPANY DID NOT GENERATE ANY SALES IN FISCAL YEAR 2019