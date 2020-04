April 23 (Reuters) - Abionyx Pharma SA:

* Q1 GROSS CASH POSITION OF €9.0 MILLION AS AT MARCH 31TH, 2020

* DELAY IN ANNOUNCEMENT OF STRATEGIC PLAN

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS STOOD AT €9.0 MILLION AT 31 MARCH 2020

* FINANCIAL RESOURCES COMBINED WITH TEMPORARY ABSENCE OF FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS RELATED TO CLINICAL DEVELOPMENTS ALLOW CO TO ADAPT TO COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)