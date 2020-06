BRIEF-Abivax: Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency Approves Phase 2b/3 Study MiR-AGE of ABX464 In COVID-19 Patients

June 22 (Reuters) - Abivax SA:

* BRAZILIAN HEALTH REGULATORY AGENCY APPROVES PHASE 2B/3 STUDY MIR-AGEOF ABX464 IN COVID-19 PATIENTS

* FRENCH GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCED SELECTION OF SIX COVID-19 PROJECTS TO FINANCE WITH A TOTAL OF 78 MILLION EUR, WITH ABIVAX TO RECEIVE 36 MILLION EUR

* FINAL AGREEMENTS FOR 36 MILLION EUR FUNDING HAVE BEEN SIGNED WITH BPIFRANCE

* MIR-AGE STUDY HAS BEEN APPROVED BY FRENCH AND GERMAN REGULATORS, AND MOST RECENTLY BY BRITISH AND ITALIAN REGULATORY AUTHORITIES

* PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS PHASE 2B TRIAL POST COVID-19 GETTING BACK ON TRACK,WITH 113 OF 232 RANDOMIZED TO DATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)