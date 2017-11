BRIEF-Abivax enrolls first ulcerative colitis patient in ABX464 trial

Nov 20 (Reuters) - ABIVAX SA

* ABIVAX ENROLLS FIRST ULCERATIVE COLITIS PATIENT IN NEW ABX464 PROOF-OF-CONCEPT CLINICAL TRIAL

* ‍PHASE 2A TRIAL TRIGGERS EXPANSION OF ABX464 TO INFLAMMATORY INDICATIONS​

* ‍LONG TERM PROTOCOL FOR OPEN-LABEL FOLLOW-UP STUDY PLANNED​

* ‍REGULATORY AUTHORIZATIONS RECEIVED IN BELGIUM, HUNGARY AND FRANCE​

* ‍TOP-LINE DATA ARE EXPECTED TO BE REPORTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018​

* ‍FIRST PATIENT WAS ENROLLED THIS WEEK AT UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS LEUVEN, BELGIUM​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)