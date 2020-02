BRIEF-Abivax: First Patient In ABX196 Trial For Hepatocellular Carcinoma Treatment

Feb 26 (Reuters) - ABIVAX SA:

* ABIVAX INCLUDES FIRST PATIENT IN U.S. PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ABX196 TO TREAT HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA

* FIRST PATIENT DOSED WITH ABX196, AN INKT (INVARIANT NATURAL KILLER T CELL) AGONIST, IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB

* PHASE 1/2 STUDY TO EVALUATE SAFETY, TOLERABILITY AND PRELIMINARY EFFICACY OF COMBINATION THERAPY

* STUDY'S OBJECTIVE IS TO GENERATE INITIAL DATA ABOUT SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY OF THIS NOVEL COMBINATION TREATMENT