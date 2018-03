March 16 (Reuters) - Abivax Sa:

* FY NET LOSS EUR 11.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 14.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 14.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 18.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* €17M CASH POSITION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017‍​

* SEES IN 2018: FILING AN IND WITH THE FDA FOR ABX464 IN HIV IN H1 OF 2018

* SEES IN 2018: RELEASING TOP-LINE DATA FROM THE SECOND COHORT OF THE ABX464-005, MID 2018