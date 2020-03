BRIEF-Abivax FY Operating Loss Widens To 33.3 Million Euros

March 16 (Reuters) - Abivax SA:

* 2020 OUTLOOK: TREASURY FUNDING OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES UNTIL THE END OF SECOND QUARTER 2020

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 33.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 19.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY LOSS FOR THE PERIOD EUR 30.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 15.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TAKES NECESSARY MEASURES TO LIMIT IMPACT ON ITS ONGOING CLINICAL STUDIES AND TO ENSURE PATIENT ACCESS TO ABX464 AND ABX196

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ABIVAX EXPECTS SEVERAL OF ITS ANTIVIRAL COMPOUNDS TO BE TESTED AGAINST COVID-19

* 2020 OUTLOOK: ABX464-103 FIRST RESULTS OF PHASE 2-B TEST ARE EXPECTED AT LAST 2020 QUARTER