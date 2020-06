BRIEF-Abivax Obtains 5 Million Euros State Guaranteed Loan

June 15 (Reuters) - ABIVAX SA:

* ABIVAX OBTAINS €5 MILLION NON-DILUTIVE FINANCING FROM SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE IN FORM OF STATE GUARANTEED LOAN

* LOAN PROVIDES ADDITIONAL FUNDING TO THE NON-DILUTIVE FINANCING OF 36 MILLION EUROS GRANTED BY BPIFRANCE IN MAY 2020

* ABIVAX’S OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES AND ONGOING CLINICAL TRIAL PROGRAMS ARE FULLY FUNDED UNTIL BEGINNING OF 2021

* LOAN HAS AN INITIAL MATURITY OF 12 MONTHS AT A RATE OF 0.25% AND A 5-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION