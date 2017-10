Oct 12 (Reuters) - ABIVAX SA:

* ABIVAX PRESENTS NOVEL DATA ON THE EFFICACY OF ITS IMMUNE ENHANCER ABX196 IN ANIMAL MODEL OF LIVER CANCER AT THE WORLD VACCINE CONGRESS

* ‍ABX196 EFFICACIOUS IN REDUCING TUMOR GROWTH AND INCREASING SURVIVAL IN PRECLINICAL HEPATO-CELLULAR CANCER MODEL​

* ‍STRONG ENHANCEMENT OF IMMUNE RESPONSE IN LIVER TISSUE​

* ‍POTENTIAL SYNERGY WITH CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS (ANTI-PD-1)​