Sept 18 (Reuters) - ABIVAX SA:

* ABIVAX: FIRST PATIENT DOSED IN THREE-MONTH COHORT OF PHASE 2A STUDY OF ORAL ABX464 IN HIV-SUPPRESSED PATIENTS

* INITIAL RESULTS OF FIRST COHORT ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST WEEK OF OCTOBER

* INITIAL RESULTS OF SECOND COHORT ARE EXPECTED IN Q2 OF 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)