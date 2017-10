Sept 28 (Reuters) - ABIVAX SA:

* ABIVAX SECURES AN EQUITY LINE FINANCING WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX

* ‍CASH FOR OPERATIONS EXTENDED UNTIL END OF Q2 2019​

* ‍KEPLER CHEUVREUX TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 970,000 SHARES AT ITS OWN INITIATIVE OVER A TIMEFRAME NOT EXCEEDING 24 MONTHS​

* ‍SHARES WILL BE ISSUED BASED ON VOLUME-WEIGHTED AVERAGE PRICE OF TWO TRADING DAYS PRECEDING EACH ISSUANCE, MINUS A MAXIMUM DISCOUNT OF 7.0%.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)