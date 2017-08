June 12 (Reuters) - ABIVAX SA:

* ABIVAX TO RECEIVE €390,000 FROM BPIFRANCE FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF ITS EBOLA HYPERIMMUNE CANDIDATE

* BPIFRANCE AND RÉGION OCCITANIE /PYRÉNÉES-MÉDITERRANÉE AGREED TO PROVIDE LOAN OF €390,000 TO CO FOR DEVELOPMENT OF COCKTAIL OF POLYCLONAL ANTIBODIES AGAINST EBOLA VIRUS