BRIEF-Abivax Treats First Patient In Phase 2b/3 ABX464 COVID-19 Clinical Trial

July 2 (Reuters) - ABIVAX SA:

* ABIVAX TREATS FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 2B/3 ABX464 COVID-19 CLINICAL TRIAL

* FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN “MIR-AGE” TRIAL AT UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL CENTER IN NICE (CHU NICE)

* 50 STUDY SITES AND 1,034 HIGH-RISK PATIENTS TO PARTICIPATE IN EUROPEAN ANDLATIN AMERICAN PLACEBO-CONTROLLED TRIAL

* RESULTS FROM THIS STUDY EXPECTED BY YEAR-END

* ABX464 WORKS VIA UNIQUE TRIPLE ACTION: ANTIVIRAL, ANTI-INFLAMMATORY AND TISSUE REPAIR