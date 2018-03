March 26 (Reuters) - ABLYNX NV:

* ‍ANNOUNCES TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE II STUDY OF VOBARILIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH SYSTEMIC LUPUS ERYTHEMATOSUS​

* PHASE II DOSE-RANGING STUDY OF VOBARILIZUMAB DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF DOSE RESPONSE