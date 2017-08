Aug 11 (Reuters) - ABLYNX NV:

* Ablynx Announces Warrant Exercise

* AS A RESULT OF THIS TRANSACTION, ABLYNX NOW HAS 61,169,732 SHARES OUTSTANDING

* ADDITIONAL 16,700 COMMON SHARES HAVE BEEN ISSUED BY COMPANY IN EXCHANGE FOR EUR 80,684 AS RESULT OF EXERCISE OF WARRANTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)