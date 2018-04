April 30 (Reuters) - ABLYNX NV:

* ABLYNX COMPLETES PATIENT RECRUITMENT IN THE PHASE IIB RESPIRE STUDY OF ITS INHALED ANTI-RSV NANOBODY ALX-0171

* DATA FROM THIS PHASE IIB STUDY ARE EXPECTED TO BE REPORTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)