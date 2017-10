Oct 2 (Reuters) - Ablynx NV

* Ablynx NV files for U.S. IPO of up to $150.0 million ‍- SEC filing‍​

* Ablynx NV says intends to apply to list ADSs on Nasdaq Global Select Market under symbol “ABLX”

* Ablynx NV says BofA Merrill lynch, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Baird ,Bryan, Garnier & Co and Ladenburg Thalmann are underwriters to IPO

* Ablynx NV - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source text: (bit.ly/2kgrXqF) Further company coverage: