* PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFERS BY SANOFI TO ACQUIRE ABLYNX WILL COMMENCE ON APRIL 4, 2018

* PRICE EUR 45.00 PER SHARE OR ADS‍​

* PRICE OF EUR 18.66 - EUR 41.79 PER WARRANT

* INITIAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD WILL COMMENCE ON APRIL 4, 2018 AND EXPIRE ON MAY 4, 2018, SUBJECT TO EXTENSION

* PRICE OF EUR 393,700.78 PER CONVERTIBLE BOND