BRIEF-Ablynx's Board Says Takeover Proposal From Novo Nordisk Undervalues Company

Jan 8 (Reuters) - ABLYNX NV:

* BOARD UNANIMOUSLY CONCLUDED THAT PROPOSAL FUNDAMENTALLY UNDERVALUES ABLYNX AND ITS STRONG PROSPECTS FOR CONTINUED GROWTH AND VALUE CREATION

* TODAY CONFIRMED THAT ON DEC 22, 2017 IT RECEIVED UNSOLICITED CONDITIONAL PROPOSAL FROM NOVO NORDISK A/S

* J.P. MORGAN IS SERVING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO ABLYNX

* ABLYNX STRONGLY BELIEVES UNSOLICITED CONDITIONAL PROPOSAL FROM NOVO NORDISK FUNDAMENTALLY UNDERVALUES THE COMPANY AND ITS FUTURE PROSPECTS

* CO LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PLAN OF BECOMING FULLY INTEGRATED BIOPHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY

* "BOARD SEES NO MERIT IN CEDING CONTROL OF ITS ASSETS WITHOUT FULL UPFRONT VALUE RECOGNITION FOR SHAREHOLDERS" - CEO