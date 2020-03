BRIEF-ABM Industries Provides Business Update

March 26 (Reuters) - ABM Industries Inc:

* ABM INDUSTRIES PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* ABM INDUSTRIES - TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED ALL FURTHER SHARE REPURCHASES GIVEN CURRENT ENVIRONMENT

* ABM INDUSTRIES - ELECTED TO FULLY DRAW ON REMAINING LINE OF CREDIT ADDING ABOUT $300 MILLION OF CAPACITY ONTO ITS BALANCE SHEET

* ABM INDUSTRIES - GIVEN NATURE OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, WITHDRAWING PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FISCAL 2020 GUIDANCE OUTLOOK

* ABM INDUSTRIES INC - ABM'S OPERATIONS HAVE BEEN DEEMED 'ESSENTIAL SERVICE' BY APPLICABLE GOVERNING AUTHORITIES