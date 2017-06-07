FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-ABM Industries Q2 adj EPS $0.49 from continuing operations
June 7, 2017 / 8:40 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-ABM Industries Q2 adj EPS $0.49 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - ABM Industries Inc:

* ABM Industries announces results for second quarter fiscal 2017

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.85 to $1.95 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.49 from continuing operations

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.56 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.55

* Q2 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.31 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ABM Industries Inc - now expects gaap income from continuing operations of $1.63 to $1.73 per diluted share for 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

