Jan 18 (Reuters) - ABM Industries Inc:

* ABM INDUSTRIES SEES POTENTIAL IMPACT OF $0.40 TO $0.50 FROM TAX REFORM TO CURRENT FY 2018 OUTLOOK FOR EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS - SEC FILING

* ABM INDUSTRIES SEES POTENTIAL IMPACT OF $0.28 FROM TAX REFORM TO CURRENT FY 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* ABM INDUSTRIES SEES MID-TEENS GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS‍​ OVER FY19 - FY20