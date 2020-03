BRIEF-ABN AMRO Extends Support Measures For Businesses Affected By Coronavirus

March 27 (Reuters) - ABN AMRO BANK NV:

* EXTENDS SUPPORT MEASURES FOR BUSINESSES AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS

* IS EXTENDING THIS MEASURE TO COMMERCIAL BANKING CLIENTS WITH A CREDIT FACILITY WITH A PRINCIPAL AND/OR A LIMIT OF UP TO 50 MILLION EUROS

* PRINCIPAL AND INTEREST PAYMENTS WILL NOT BE COLLECTED FROM THESE CLIENTS FROM APRIL THROUGH SEPTEMBER

* ANY CLIENT THAT DOES NOT NEED TO DEFER PAYMENT IS REQUIRED TO INFORM THE BANK BY 31 MARCH 2020 AT THE LATEST, PAYMENT WILL NOT BE DEFERRED FOR THESE CLIENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)