BRIEF-ABN Amro Group Lodges Appeal Against Amsterdam Court Ruling From 19 December 2017‍​

Feb 12 (Reuters) - ABN AMRO GROUP NV:

* HAS LODGED A SUPREME COURT APPEAL AGAINST THE RULING OF THE AMSTERDAM COURT ON 19 DECEMBER 2017‍​

* IN CO‘S VIEW, THE AMSTERDAM COURT HAS MISAPPLIED THE EUROPEAN COURT‘S TRANSPARENCY CRITERIA

* COURT‘S NEW RULING STATES PROVISIONS ON WHICH ABN AMRO BASED DECISION TO RAISE MARK-UP ARE UNFAIR AND SO INVALID‍​

* IN CO'S VIEW, ITS ARGUMENTS FOR DECISION TO RAISE MARK-UP HAVE NOT BEEN CONSIDERED IN THE RULING‍​