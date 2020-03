March 26 (Reuters) - ABN Amro Bank NV:

* IMPACT WILL BE INCLUDED IN Q1 2020 RESULTS OF ABN AMRO

* TO PREVENT FURTHER LOSSES, ABN AMRO CLEARING DECIDED TO CLOSE-OUT POSITIONS OF THIS CLIENT

* AS RESULT OF UNPRECEDENTED VOLUMES, VOLATILITY IN FINANCIAL MARKETS FOLLOWING OUTBREAK OF COVID 19, ABN AMRO CLEARING WILL INCUR USD 250 MILLION PRETAX INCIDENTAL LOSS ON ONE OF ITS US CLIENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)