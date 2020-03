BRIEF-ABN Amro To Postpone Dividends

March 30 (Reuters) - ABN Amro Bank NV:

* REG-ABN AMRO TO POSTPONE DIVIDENDS ON THE RECOMMENDATION OF THE ECB

* ABN AMRO WILL NOT PAY AN INTERIM DIVIDEND IN AUGUST 2020

* EXPECT FY2020 AND ESPECIALLY Q1 2020 COST OF RISK TO BE MATERIALLY HIGHER THAN THROUGH—CYCLE COST OF RISK RANGE OF 25-30BPS

* TOGETHER WITH INCIDENTAL LOSS AT ABN AMRO CLEARING, WE EXPECT TO RECORD A LOSS IN Q1 2020

* ON COVID-19: LONG TERM IMPACT OF CORONA VIRUS ON ECONOMY, ON OUR CLIENTS AND ON QUALITY OF OUR LOAN PORTFOLIO IS CURRENTLY UNCERTAIN

* ON COVID-19: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE AS PLANNED ON 22 APRIL 2020

* KEEPS INITIAL PROPOSAL FOR DIVIDEND FOR 2019 BUT MAKE ACTUAL PAYMENT CONDITIONAL TO REASSESSMENT OF SITUATION ONCE UNCERTAINTIES CAUSED BY COVID 19 DISAPPEAR