BRIEF-ABN AMRO To Support Clients In Response To Coronavirus Epidemic

March 19 (Reuters) - ABN AMRO BANK NV:

* ANNOUNCES SUPPORT MEASURES FOR CLIENTS IN RESPONSE TO IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS

* FOR GROUP OF SOME 55,000 COMMERCIAL BANKING CLIENTS WITH CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO 2.5 MILLION EUROS, PAYMENT OF INTEREST AND PRINCIPAL WILL BE AUTOMATICALLY DEFERRED FOR SIX MONTHS

* CLIENTS WHO HAVE A MORTGAGE WITH ABN AMRO, FLORIUS OR MONEYOU CAN REQUEST DEFERRAL OF INTEREST AND PRINCIPAL PAYMENTS FOR THREE MONTHS

* ANY BUSINESS THAT DOES NOT NEED TO DEFER PAYMENT IS REQUIRED TO INFORM BANK BY 31 MARCH 2020 AT LATEST

* ABOVE DEFERRAL WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE WHERE POSSIBLE TO COMMERCIAL BANKING CLIENTS WITH A CREDIT FACILITY EXCEEDING 2.5 MILLION EUROS

* IMPACT OF CORONA VIRUS ON ECONOMY, ON OUR CLIENTS AND ON QUALITY OF OUR LOAN PORTFOLIO IS CURRENTLY UNCERTAIN

* LARGE CORPORATES SERVED BY CORPORATE & INSTITUTIONAL BANKING (TURNOVER IN EXCESS OF 250 MILLION EUROS) WILL BE OFFERED CUSTOMISED ARRANGEMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)