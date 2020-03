BRIEF-ABO Group Environment FY Operating Profit Up At 3.2 Million Euros

March 27 (Reuters) - ABO GROUP ENVIRONMENT SA:

* FY NET PROFIT 1.8 MILLION EUR

* FY OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE DEPRECIATION INCREASED BY 84% TO 0.7 EUROS / SHARE

* TEMPORARY BRAKE DUE TO COVID-19 / LONG-TERM OBJECTIVES CONFIRMED

* FY STRONG SALES GROWTH OF 8.2%, DRIVEN BY GEOTECHNICS

* FY20 OUTLOOK: RECENT DEVELOPMENTS WITH REGARD TO CURBING SPREAD OF CORONA VIRUS ARE TEMPORARILY RESTRICTING REVENUE GENERATION OF GROUP

* 2019 NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS EUR 6.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19: FINANCIAL IMPACT IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN MANAGEABLE, BARRING LOSS OF TURNOVER

* ON COVID-19: WHERE NECESSARY, WE ARE MAKING USE OF TEMPORARY UNEMPLOYMENT