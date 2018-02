Feb 13 (Reuters) - Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc:

* NAIA CONSORTIUM SUBMITS PROPOSAL TO DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION REGARDING NINOY AQUINO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (NAIA)

* 7 PARTNERS SIGNED MEMORANDUM OF AGREEMENT FORMALIZING NAIA CONSORTIUM

* NAIA PROJECT ESTIMATED TO COST UP TO 350 BILLION PESOS OVER LIFE OF CONCESSION