March 27 (Reuters) - ABP Finance PLC:

* COVID-19 UPDATE

* TAKING STEPS TO REDUCE COSTS AND DEFER NON-ESSENTIAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE TO MITIGATE IMPACT OF ANY POTENTIAL DOWNSIDES

* NOT POSSIBLE TO QUANTIFY IMPACT OF VIRUS AT THIS STAGE, EXPECT IT TO HAVE A NEGATIVE EFFECT ON OVERALL PERFORMANCE FOR YEAR

* CONTINUE TO WORK IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CUSTOMERS AND SUPPLIERS TO MANAGE IMPACT OF ANY DISRUPTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: