May 2 (Reuters) - Abpro Corp:

* SEES IPO OF 4.0 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK PRICED TO BE BETWEEN $14.00 AND $16.00 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* ABPRO CORP SAYS INTENDS TO USE IPO NET PROCEEDS, TOGETHER WITH EXISTING CASH RESOURCES TO FUND PRECLINICAL AND CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES Source text: (bit.ly/2KxE5fU)