BRIEF-Abrams Capital Management Reports A 5.2 Pct Stake In Asbury Automotive Group

March 15 (Reuters) - Asbury Automotive Group Inc:

* ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS A 5.2 PERCENT STAKE IN ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP AS OF MARCH 14 - SEC FILING

* ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED OWNERSHIP OF ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE’S COMMON STOCK IN A STATEMENT ON SCHEDULE 13G FILED ON FEB 14

* ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS CONCERNED ABOUT GOVERNANCE OF ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE DUE TO SCOTT THOMPSON’S RESIGNATION FROM BOARD

* ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT - INTEND TO DISCUSS CONCERNS WITH OTHER SHAREHOLDERS, DIRECTORS, MANAGEMENT OF ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE, OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES

* ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT - MAY TAKE CERTAIN ACTIONS, INCLUDING PROPOSING NOMINATION OF CANDIDATES FOR ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE'S BOARD, SOLICITING PROXIES Source text: (bit.ly/2pgattI) Further company coverage: