April 14 (Reuters) - Abrau-Durso:

* FY NET PROFIT RUB 1.27 BILLION VERSUS RUB 1.07 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE RUB 9.19 BILLION VERSUS RUB 8.53 BILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS MANAGEMENT BELIEVES COVID-19 DOESN'T HAVE IMPACT ON COMPANY ACTIVITY Source text: bit.ly/3bao1O7 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)