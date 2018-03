March 13 (Reuters) - Abraxas Petroleum Corp:

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.02

* Q4 REVENUE $29.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $30.7 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.04 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍PRODUCTION OF 808 MBOE​

* ‍”GOALS FOR 2018 REMAIN LARGELY UNCHANGED”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)