BRIEF-Abraxas provides operational update

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Abraxas Petroleum Corp

* Abraxas provides operational update

* Abraxas Petroleum Corp - ‍Sales volumes were temporarily reduced due to shuttering of third party midstream facilities and gulf coast refineries​

* Abraxas Petroleum - Scheduled frac date on Shut Eye 1H has been postponed to mid-October 2017 as a result of delays associated with storm Hurricane Harvey​

* Abraxas - ‍Expects curtailments in Eagle Ford, Permian & Bakken to negatively impact largely natural gas & NGL production volumes by about 350 boepd for quarter​

* Abraxas Petroleum Corp - ‍Abraxas is maintaining yearly average production and exit rate guidance for year​